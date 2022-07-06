Patrick Brown blasts his disqualification from Conservative leadership race

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown was disqualified from the Conservative leadership race, and the candidate is accusing the party of accepting anonymous allegations as fact, and favouring candidate Pierre Poilievre.
Ian Brodie, chair of the leadership election organizing committee (LEOC), had announced that there were "serious allegations of wrongdoing" by Brown's campaign, related to the Canada Elections Act financing rules, but there were no other details in the LEOC's statement.
Ballots are being mailed out now to party members.
Brown's campaign responded early Wednesday.
"We have just learned of the Leadership Election Organizing Commitee's secret meeting and their decision to disqualify Patrick Brown from the [leadership] campaign," says the statement. "We first learned of the meeting and its decision through the media. We were not present at the meeting, nor were we given an opportunity to defend ourselves before the LEOC."
Brown's campaign added that it was not provided with details or evidence of the allegations, "failing an even basic requirement of due process.
"In recent days, the party has been on a fishing expedition requesting information with which we have cooperated entirely through our lawyers. LEOC never particularized the anonymous allegations, contrary to its statement, and even though ample time was not provided to respond to questions, we still complied with every bizarre request and unsubstantiated claim... There was no due process provided in this decision, and an unprecedented reverse onus was applied to our campaign."
Brown is accusing the party of disqualifying him because it is expecting a "coronation for Pierre Poilievre.
"When the final membership numbers came in, it became clear Poilievre did not have the points to win this race....This is reprehensible, undemocratic behaviour that breaks faith with hundreds of thousands of Canadians that embraced Patrick Brown's vision of a modern, inclusive Conservative Party. This is an indictment of the CPC, and a party that is not serious about winning a general election.
"It is an embarrassment. But, not for us."
Brodie told the media that the response from Brown's campaign did not satisfy the LEOC's concerns, and that it will be passing on the allegations to Elections Canada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.