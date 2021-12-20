The answer to the sorry state of the alleyway running behind the businesses between Décarie and Coolbrook from Isabella to Dupuis, might be a green one.
At the December 6 Côte des Neiges–Notre Dame de Grâce council meeting, a resident requested that a rotating camera with a zoom be installed in the direction of Isabella and relayed to police to help stop illegal garbage dumping in the roadway and illegal parking. “This will allow free passage of entrepreneurs hired by residents, and pedestrians, without leaping over nailed boards or cement blocks,” wrote the resident.
While it's mostly covered in white these days, the lane is anything but pristine most of the year.
Snowdon councillor Sonny Moroz pledged that the new council will follow up on the file and asked city services what steps can be taken to ensure the alley is better maintained. “It's not the first time I hear about this problem” he told council. “I heard it a lot going door to door,” adding the problem was also on other blocks of Coolbrook. Moroz asked to ensure that the Décarie boulevard business owners take responsibility for their alley, and “the work to keep this place clean should not be for the residents living behind it.”
Magda Popeanu agreed that there is a problem in the alleyway but disagreed with the suggested remedy, the CDN councillor stating, “The solution is not a camera,” as it involves several issues including privacy rights. “I think the solution will be a green alley, well developed like we've done in other neighborhoods.” Popeanu said the borough is far behind on green alleys and added that there are funds readily available for these programs, “which are always carried out with the collaboration of neighbouring residents.”
Borough director Stéphane Plante clarified that the alley doesn't belong to the businesses, adding, “We can't legally install cameras, the SPVM can't monitor the alley with cameras, there are other issues.” There are a lot of challenges in the sector he said, which is “very vast, with a lot of property owners. It's not complicated, we have people who dump repeatedly, we try to catch them, it's not easy. (Public works) crews visit the site frequently.”
He agreed with Popeanu that a green alley is an interesting path to pursue. “As long as this alley is not taken charge of by citizens in the area, we will find ourselves with this type of problem. It's unfortunate but that's the reality.” Plante said getting started on greening a lane is a simple process that begins with residents registering on the city website. “If citizens want to take ownership of this, it's our pleasure to support them to finally resolve this problem that has concerned us for several years already.”
For more information about Montreal's green alley program visit https://montreal.ca/en/how-to/submit-green-alleyway-project
