“They loved it, they absolutely loved it” says Pierre Archambault. “It” says the Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus (Vimont/Auteuil), was more than a container of homemade pasta sauce. Far more. “It was a visit” he told The Suburban. “This was right after the first lockdown when so many seniors were just so happy to have someone to talk to.”
Sales director for Cummins eastern Canada, Archambault, along with regional director Jean-Marie Nadeau led an effort to deliver a meal to as many vulnerable seniors as they could during those tense days. It’s not a stretch for the Knights of Columbus who do good work throughout the year, but this was different, he says: “People were cut off and no one was really sure where it was headed.”
A group of members spent two weeks taking requests, cooking in a collective kitchen, churning out some 6,000 packages of homemade pasta sauce, enough for 12,000 meals, and personally delivering them into the hands of vulnerable seniors across Laval.
Spurred to action by Vimont councillor and fellow member Michel Poissant, the drive was geared towards seniors 70 and older, and as word got out, other elected officials chipped in some along the way. “We bought all the ingredients ourselves” says Archambault. “We cooked it and packaged it” along with some pasta, as members and their spouses participated in the collective effort. The packages were delivered to those who requested directly, and via organizations that help families in need.
“The concept was to break the routine of confinement,” said Archambault. “My God they were happy to see people, to talk, to meet, someone at the door. Of course, we delivered with all the guidelines in place but the sheer act of visiting with them for a short conversation really made the day for so many seniors. It was very, very appreciated.” The Knights of Columbus is an important player in community life, he said, “and it is natural for us to offer this moment of happiness to seniors.”
Indeed, says Poissant, who knocked on doors throughout his district to drum up support, ‘The need is great. When the word got out that we were doing this, we went from 500 requests to 6,000. The calls started pouring in with requests, hundreds per day” from residences like Le Marronnier and others.
Laval’s Knights of Columbus conduct various drives and initiatives throughout the year, and more recently their holiday food baskets, made up of donations and monies collected throughout the year. “We use our revenue from different events like our poker night” says Archambault, “and we purchase goods locally. We always favor purchasing from local markets and stores.”
“We’re always around, whenever there’s a request for help, say if there’s a fire and people lose everything, we are always there to lend a hand,” he says, adding that Laval’s 600 members adhere to the slogan of the 138-year-old international fraternity: “Leave no neighbour behind.”
