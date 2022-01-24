Passports hit large stores

While some Quebec hardware store owners may balk at vaccine passport requirements, as a sector they have declared they will obey the rules.
“Will I lose a customer because his app is not in order?” asks Michelle, assistant manager of a large west-end Montreal hardware store. “Should I hire extra security to toss a person who just wants a box of drywall screws so he can finish his customer’s kitchen? Not me sir. I'm not taking food out of the people’s mouths.”
That's some of the considerations on the minds of operators of large surface retailers today as the government's latest decree kicks in, requiring vaccine passports to access businesses with a sales area of over 1500 square meters comes into effect.
The Association québecoise de la quincaillerie et des matériaux de construction (AQMAT) says they understand the government's efforts to get people vaccinated, but that fight should “not take place on the backs of their vaccinated clientele.”
Asked if she thinks it’s fair for larger surface retailers to shoulder some of the effort, “I don't believe that the government wants to be fairer to smaller businesses by doing this,” says Michelle, who also manages a “much smaller location” in a neighbouring borough. “If you send all the unvaccinated people back into smaller stores with smaller aisles, less space and fewer materials and employees to handle crowds, show me how that is reducing risk?” Indeed, the AQMAT says larger stores have wider aisles (that can be made one-way), with ceilings that are higher, and working conditions more often standardized and sometimes unionized, suggesting the issue is not merely a supposed increased presence of coronavirus.
By 11:40 Monday, Michelle had scanned 140 customers. “Almost all of them knew about the rule so it wasn’t that bad, but some guys were pissed, and they are thinking about their job and their truck running outside.” She says it went rather smoothly but foresees “definite arguments. When I hire my employees, I don’t ask if they can be a cop or a bouncer. It's -20 outside, people are on jobs, many of them are a year behind in contracts and they're going to come and stand in line to pull out passports? If tempers are going to be short, I'm not going to start fights, I tell them ‘call M. Legault’.”
The AQMAT says contractors and their workers represent half of retail turnover, which means unvaccinated workers will have difficulty sourcing materials, further slowing residential and institutional construction sites and renovation projects. “Business customers should not be subject to the vaccination passport,” says an AQMAT statement, “because this obstacle to purchase could encourage the black market.”
In any case, the measure should end before the really busy season begins, stated AQMAT president Richard Darveau, noting “from March it starts to move in renovation centers, then it increases until Fête Nationale. We are talking about three times more customers than in January, if not more.”
A hardware store is as vital to a family as being able to feed and care for itself, he says, “whether the citizen is duly vaccinated, partially or not vaccinated at all. …It is dangerous to discriminate against access” to hardware stores when a plumbing, electrical or other problem can occur in any home, even an unvaccinated one.
