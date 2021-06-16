Participatory budget vote is on

Montrealers are now able to vote for their favourite projects as part of this year’s participatory budget exercise.
A total of 35 projects that were proposed by residents last winter have been vetted and costed by the administration and included on the ballot and four of them include Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce: a secure and sheltered bike parking and repair stations (four sites at $100,000 per site); new, more accessible and efficient water fountains ($500,000 replacing six park fountains with bottle fillers and an additional 5-10 in the public domain); eight co-working, learning and meeting spaces ($600,000) and cyclist training gardens ($500,000).
Participatory budgeting is a process that allows people to decide on the allocation part of the municipal budget, and Montreal’s first edition has a $10 million envelope from its capital budget to produce ideas submitted by the population that contribute to ecological and social transition.
To contribute to this transition, the proposals had to address one of the following four challenges: combat and adapt to climate change; protect nature in the city; produce and consume differently; promote solidarity, equity and inclusion.
The vote continues over the next two weeks, until July 11, and you can vote for a maximum of 5 projects among the 35 proposed. The projects that will obtain the most votes will be the winners, within the $10 million budget allocated, and will be announced this summer.
To vote, you must be 12 years and older, and reside or own a business in Montreal.
(0) comments
