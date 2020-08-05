West Island Community Shares
(Partage-Action) sprung into action in response to the immediate needs of the 40 community groups served by Community Shares as soon as the COVID-19 lock down hit the West Island.
Suddenly disabled from executing their planned fundraisers, losing a prospective half a million dollars or more almost overnight, Community Shares could see clearly that the organizations who depend so heavily on its support would falter and that the citizens who depend on the organizations they support would suffer the consequences. They needed to move quickly.
Despite being in the middle of a crisis, Community Shares fully intended on moving forward with its commitment to support the organizations that it serves. “With a phone call, PME MTL West-Island was there to support us and to help us connect the dots,” Partage-Action executive director, Sophie McCann told The Suburban. In the everchanging climate resulting from the COVID-19 crisis McCann explained that “Meeting the immediate needs of our organizations each step of the way, became the focal point.”
“We are grateful for the strong sense of community in the West Island and to our partners that support us,” McCann said. “Our community organizations cannot stop operating, we need to keep on supporting them.”
Community Shares managed to keep all 40 community organizations alive throughout the COVID-19 lockdown and expressed that they fully intend to continue supporting them in every way possible.
Through online fundraisers and support from their partners, Community Shares continues to keep West Island organizations afloat and in any storm that hits the West Island, they will remain committed to the organizations that support local residents at various capacities.
PME MTL West-Island called Partage-Action’s reaction to the pandemic “Heroic”.
Thousands of West Islanders who depend on the services rendered by the organizations that depend on the financial support of Community Shares benefited from the brave individuals who jumped into action to ensure that the vulnerable populations needs did not fall through the cracks while the world around them became even harder to navigate.
