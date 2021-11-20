A small part of Autoroute 20 westbound is closed for roadwork until 5 a.m. Monday, one of many closures taking place this weekend.
The part of the 20 heading west in Dorval, between Exit 54 (Fénelon Blvd.) and the next entrance, is closed until early Monday.
As well, in Lachine, the 520 East ramp to the Autoroute 13 South ramp is closed from Sunday at 9 p.m. until Tuesday, December 7.
Downtown, also closed until Monday at 5 a.m., is the Ville-Marie Expressway heading west between Exit 5 (taking motorists to the Robert Bourassa Boulevard, Highway 10 East, the Victoria Bridge and the Champlain Bridge), in the Ville-Marie Tunnel, and the Lucien-L'Allier St. entrance.
In Laval, one of the three lanes on the Laurentians Autoroute (Highway 15) heading north at the St. Martin Blvd. exit, will be closed until Monday at 4 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.