Actually sitting in Canada’s parliament continues to be an option for Members, after a House of Commons vote decided that a hybrid format will continue at least until next summer.
The raucous debate on the issue last night saw the governing Liberals and New Democrats opt for a hybrid scheme with the Conservatives and Bloc Québécois calling for MPs to sit in person.
Liberals argue MPs with compromised immune systems are reticent about sharing space with Conservatives who have not been vaccinated, and that it will be safer for all and all ministers will be present.
Conservative Opposition leader Erin O'Toole denounced what he called an attempt to use the pandemic by the government to avoid being answerable to parliamentarians and Canadians, a message many critics hammered home over the last session.
But Quebec NDP MP Alexandre Boulerice said cases are rising in Quebec and that Quebecers themselves have already adapted to remote work, while the Bloc, like the Conservatives, pledged to have all their MP's in the house.
The hybrid format also comes with a measure to crosscheck any medical exemptions claimed by MP's who have not been vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.