The 44th session of Parliament promises to be a lively one, if today's return is any indication.
With a near-identical House of Commons numbers-wise from the last session following the election of another minority Liberal government, the government immediately challenged the medical exemptions for non-vaccinated Conservative Members of Parliament.
Government House leader Mark Holland told reporters Monday that he is suspicious of the Conservatives’ vaccine exemptions even though he has no hard numbers on how many are claiming the exemption, and the Conservatives aren't saying so. It makes no sense, he said, given that statistically only between one and five people out of 100,000 had the right not to be vaccinated and wants further verification of the Conservative exemptions.
The House re-elected Nipissing—Timiskaming MP Anthony Rota today as speaker and will move forward with the throne speech tomorrow which is expected to lay out the priority issues of the Trudeau government, which it has already signalled will include the pandemic, economic stimulus, and according to a fundraising email reported by CTV News, “walking the path of reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, supporting better health and mental health care, and so much more.”
Parties are also expected to debate attendance, with the Bloc Québécois and the Conservatives stating a clear preference for doing parliamentary work in person, while Liberals and NDP favour continuing the hybrid format.
Holland also told reporters Monday that some of the government’s priority legislation will be introduced quickly including sick leave for federal employees, COVID-related benefits and others.
