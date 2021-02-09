Citing the need for accessible and affordable activities, and improving services and experiences for residents, Équipe CDN/NDG has taken a cheeky approach to reaching out to residents.
In summer they set up a socially distance disinfected membership drive citing democracies in essential service. That was followed by movies in the park for families to enjoy, and then some guerilla art that garnered national attention. Now seasonally appropriate, team members are adorning the borough’s various skating rinks with simple ambient music and colourful lights to improve the festivity of cold February nights.
“The ice rink music tour is a party initiative to bring some respite from the ongoing pandemic in a safe way,” says co-founder Alex Montagano, “and finding low-cost ways of helping building and raise our community spirit.” He says that families can benefit from programs like a mobile unit that tours parks and helps animate family activities, pop-up marshmallow roasting, portable gas heaters and more sliding hills.
At Macdonald Park Sunday evening, he told The Suburban that he found it shocking that the chalet was locked more than two hours before the rink and park shut down for curfew. “That means families have to change in and out of their skates outdoors” pointing at a family with children lacing up skates with the children leaning against the wall of the warm and lit, but locked, park chalet. Also said one resident present, “where do we tell our kids to pee? On a tree?”
“It makes no sense” says Montagano. “If the park is open until 7:30 then the chalet should be open until 7:30.” this is the problem he says when the people running something have no idea about what the people who live there need.
