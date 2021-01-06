Parents: the original heroes

When the government began shuttering classrooms and schools across Quebec last spring, entire communities scrambled to make sense of what that meant for kids and their school careers. A plethora of services were expected; some networks lagged in the digital shift, even a nominal one, some offered different experiences in schools on the same territory, some even among classes in the same school.
The year became a cocktail of frustration and anxiety for many families, but through it all, parents faced it with aplomb. Hundreds of thousands had to double – even triple – down on already burdened, pandemic-weary schedules, adding tutor, monitor and remote educational advocate to their daily duties.
For English Parents’ Committee Association (EPCA) president and EMSB parent Katherine Korakakis, it was no surprise. “Parents will always find a way to do what needs to get done for their children. The real question though, is at what cost... it’s been a super difficult year for everyone but especially hard on parents who have not had a break since March.”
While representatives of various sectors within the public service negotiated with government throughout these difficult times and elected and appointed officials battled among themselves and in the courts over who speaks for whom, there was little voice for parents of school-aged children, other than their elected, responsible governance.
The EPCA and the Fédération des comités de parents du Québec, the two main bodies representing parents in Quebec’s public school system, got to work early on, surveying parents’ needs, school networks for their offers and making representations to government, despite continuing efforts to isolate and marginalize their voices with divisive politicking during a pivotal time in Quebec education.
The groups, which collectively represent 70 school boards and service centres across Quebec
sprang into action, setting up reference tools and advising parent committees and school groups on how to access resources, bringing parents together virtually across the province. They collated thousands of pieces of correspondence and data to deliver directly to the education and health ministries what parents needed and how they could make it happen. Tools came, some by a trickle, but they came and kept coming thanks to advocacy and relentless parent dedication.
“In 2020, parents have shown a great ability to adapt” FCPQ president Kevin Roy told The Suburban. “They had to be creative to make sure that their children’s needs were met. For some, this was an opportunity to become more involved in their child’s school life.”
From parents who push for their schools to ensure cleaner air in classrooms, to those working on school service centres to ensure smooth and consistent rollout of this new educational reality for students; of course they handled it. “Their ability to adapt to a different reality and take on new responsibilities” says Roy, “has led them to become role models for their children.”
For each non-parent who opines and blathers about what children and schools should be doing, while mouthing niceties about heroes and being “in this together,” there are thousands of us who lie awake at night thinking not of ourselves and nixed vacation plans, but of our children’s well-being, and that of their classmates and educators. “Parents have had to find ways to work, parent, teach, and support, while keeping it together,” says Korakakis. “And I guess we have. It means that we have the capacity to do what needs to be done. Parents ‘stepped up’? Of course we did.”
