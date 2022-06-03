Parents’ group welcome Ombudsman law, but say it can go further

Calling it "a step in the right direction" for protecting students, the Quebec Federation of Parents’ Committees (FCPQ) has welcomed the unanimous adoption of Bill 9 – the Student Ombudsman Act which was passed on Tuesday. The FCPQ has been asking for a reform for several years and is satisfied with several advances, but feels the reform could have gone even further to ensure the independence of the body created, the real impact of the decisions of the protectors and the protection of young people.
“The Federation welcomes the addition of more parents to the selection committee for regional student ombudsmen” reads a statement. “We also welcome the possibility for the regional student ombudsman to take up a file at any time if they deem it appropriate, depending on the nature of the complaint or for any urgent reason.”
Parents' committees, however, have long been concerned about the independence of the student ombudsman and have asked that the neutrality of the provincial ombudsman be ensured by making the appointment non-partisan. "The FCPQ is disappointed that its demand was not listened to. The national protector will indeed be appointed by the government, on the recommendation of the Minister of Education, rather than by the National Assembly or by a committee of experts.”
In addition, the Federation, which unites and represents 57 school service centres and school boards, is dissatisfied that school service centers have no obligation to follow the recommendations of the student ombudsman, despite repeated requests to do so. “This is a status quo that we cannot explain to ourselves and which is unjustifiable for parents.”
“We welcome this reform, but there is much more to do to protect young people and to inform parents” said Federation president Kévin Roy. “The FCPQ expects the student ombudsman and school service centers to disseminate information so that parents and students are aware of their rights and recourses. As adults, we have a shared responsibility to protect children by taking all means to ensure adequate services and prevent violence. The first step is to listen to young people and act in their best interest.”
The Federation also acknowledges the inclusion of specific measures on bullying and violence, particularly those of a sexual nature, in the bill but feel it is not enough. “It is necessary to prevent violence of a sexual nature in schools by a framework law such as that in Higher Education and as requested by groups of young people for several years” says the statement. “Member committees of the FCPQ have also written to the Minister of Education to ask him to pass Bill 394 aimed at preventing and combating sexual violence in schools, and it is not too late to call this bill before the end of the parliamentary session.”
