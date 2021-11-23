Parents can, starting as of Tuesday morning, book a COVID vaccine appointment for children aged five to 11 on the Clic Santé website.
Premier François Legault will be announcing more details about the vaccine rollout for children Tuesday afternoon. Pfizer's vaccine, a third of the adult dose, has been approved by Health Canada for children.
To make the appointment, parents can click on "Select a service", and post their postal code, then click on "COVID-19 vaccine - 5 to 11 years old," then click on "choose this service." The site will then display a list of vaccination sites in the proximity of that postal code.
The government's goal is for every eligible Quebec child to get at least one dose by the holidays, and Legault has said most COVID restrictions could be lifted early next year if 80 percent of Quebec children are fully vaccinated.
