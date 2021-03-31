Parents call for return of school bus service to Mountain Sights north

The Centre communautaire Mountain Sights and parents of students are calling for the reinstatement of free school bus services by the Centre de Services Scolaires de Montréal to the part of Mountain Sights north of the Canadian Pacific rail tracks.
The parents approached the community centre for help.
The service was removed for the 20 affected students this past fall after 10 years and, says the group, "goes against the agreement made between the CSSDM and the city in 2019 providing free school bus transportation until June 2021 to all the students living on Mountain Sights Avenue.
"Our biggest concern is the safety of the students attending primary school at L'Ecole des Nations on Vézina," Liza Novak of the Centre communautaire Mountain Sights told The Suburban this past Thursday, citing the busy intersection of Jean Talon and Victoria, where students cross to head towards the school and where many condos have been built and are being built as part of the Triangle area.
The parents have been lobbying for the return of the service since last fall, with the support of the Family Table of the Corporation du développement communautaire de Côte-des-Neiges, Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand and many members of the community.
The groups have sent postcards to Education Minister Jean-François Roberge, signed by 500 members of the community, which say: “As Minister of Education, the safety of our students is your priority. Adding an additional school bus in the Mountain Sights neighborhood remains essential."
Novak said the parents were told by the school that COVID-19 protocols are being followed, resulting in reducing the amount of students in the school buses, and as a result, there were not enough free places for all students.
"This is placing a lot of parents in great distress," she added. "Some have resorted to private school bus transportation, for which they pay a monthly fee. They are making that investment to ensure the safety of their children. This area is multicultural, it has a lot of new immigrants, and our group recognized that this was unfair for the parents."
Novak pointed out that a new school is expected to be built in the Triangle area, on Paré.
"At that time, the children in the area won't need a school bus, but it will take a few years. So we're asking that the CSSDM not only honour the agreement until 2021, but extend it" until the new school is complete.
