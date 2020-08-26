Educators and parents gathered outside the Montreal office of Quebec’s Education Minister last Sunday, protesting for more efficient COVID-19 prevention measures in relation to the Quebec government’s back to school plan. Approximately 100 protesters were present at the gathering.
Quebec educators that advocate for progressive policies in education, the “Travailleuses et Travailleurs Progressistes de l’Éducation” organized the protest.
The protesters are demanding smaller class sizes. They also want additional janitorial staff to be hired to disinfect common spaces regularly.
Education Minister Jean-François Roberge released the government’s revised “back to school” plan for elementary school and high school students on Aug. 17.
Students in Grade 5 and up must wear masks in common areas, except classrooms.
Going back to school is mandatory for all students aged 16 and under unless the student or a close family member presents a doctor’s note exempting them because of an underlying health condition.
The Quebec Health Ministry has released a set of guidelines to be considered by physicians issuing medical exemption notes.
Only students who present relevant medical documents exempting them from the obligation to return to school will have access to online learning. All other students are obliged to return to school, without exception.
Parents and educators who oppose the obligation for students to return to school given the current climate, want virtual learning to be an option accessible to all families who wish to educate their children in an environment where they feel more secure.
