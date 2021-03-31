Ever since the Quebec government announced that parents of students attending schools in the areas known as Côte St. Luc North and Plamondon in Côte des Neiges would be prioritized for vaccines because of the COVID UK variant, there has been a mix of relief, confusion and outrage.
First, teachers and daycare workers from those schools strongly objected to being excluded, and they were quickly included. Parents of students from Merton School in CSL, just outside the CSL North area, have been left out, and they have launched a petition to be included. Most recently, nine schools were added to the eligible list, but they are all within the CSL North and Plamondon regions.
And Josh Zangwill, parent of three children including two with autism with one attending Giant Steps, is calling for that school to be included as well. Zangwill has appealed to Montreal public health director Mylène Drouin, but did not receive a response, although he told The Suburban that the issue had been brought to her attention by officials.
"Our kids are far and away the most vulnerable because they can't wear masks or social distance," says Zangwill. "Furthermore, if we parents get sick, there is no one to take care of them. We have been left out of the program because we are on the wrong side of Côte St. Luc Road. Our kids can't do virtual learning and we can't keep them home or we lose our space in the one autism school in the city." He pointed out that many Giant Steps parents live in CSL.
Zangwill added that his two sons with autism also have asthma and epilepsy, "neither of which have a good track record when combined with COVID-19.
"Many of our children cannot even tell us when they aren’t feeling well....Our kids, our staff and our families are at an exponentially greater risk than anyone at any of the schools being vaccinated in the pilot program."
Paul Karwatsky, head of marketing and communications at Giant Steps School, sent The Suburban a statement about the issue.
"While we strongly hoped to be included in this pilot project, it does not seem possible at this time," the statement says. "Our community — staff, students, and families— faces significantly increased risks of contracting COVID-19, as the majority of our students cannot apply all of the health and safety measures, such as wearing masks, as a result of their disability. We strongly hope that the specialized schools serving kids, teens and young adults with developmental differences such as autism, will be prioritized for vaccination as soon as possible. We respect and continue to fully abide by all decisions made by public health authorities."
