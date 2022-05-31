Parc Jean Drapeau facelift

The Parc Jean-Drapeau Plaine des jeux is getting a face lift.
The city and the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau (SPJD) have launched the first phase of work, with a budget of $10.5 million, to bring two heritage buildings back to life and improve the experience of residents visiting Parc Jean-Drapeau.
As part of the implementation of the SPJD's 2020-2030 Conservation, Planning and Development Master Plan, the rehabilitation project aims to restore the picnic shelter and the chalet on the Plaine des Jeux in Parc Jean-Drapeau. This heritage site cited on Île Sainte-Hélène occupies an important place in the park dating from the first military occupations of the island.
“This first phase of work will formalize the new history of Parc Jean-Drapeau, by offering an enhanced visitor experience and by concretizing the shift initiated since the adoption of the 2020-2030 Master Plan” said SPJD general manager Véronique Doucet. “The future rehabilitation of the sector responds to several issues related to the preservation of nature within cities. This investment is one that is sustainable and the first in a series that will renaturalize this place with services for users, ideal for free civic activities.”
The entire project will be carried out in two phases, namely the renovation of buildings and then the restoration of the landscape. Emphasis will be placed on enhancing the façade of the chalet, which is clad in breccia stone quarried on the island itself, with the aim of highlighting the strong link between the grounds, the St. Lawrence River and Montreal.
The chalet will now be always accessible to the public and have a public and friendly vocation. To welcome visitors, the west facade will have a larger opening to accommodate the main entrance and the ground floor will be redesigned to make it a larger and more accessible reception area. The picnic shelter will also be completely restored to welcome visitors and offer them a pleasant moment to discover their heritage while enjoying the restored fireplace and new outdoor activities.
