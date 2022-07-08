Paratransit taxi drivers on strike until Monday

Paratransit taxi drivers, who serve Montrealers with disabilities, are on strike until Monday, the STM announced Friday.
"We have received a strike notice from a taxi driver association serving our Paratransit service," the transit agency tweeted. "Disruptions could therefore affect Paratransit service between Friday, July 8, and Monday, July 11."
The SIRTA drivers are calling for higher compensation in light of increased gas prices and taxi purchasing costs, as well because of the costs of vehicle modification for those with special needs.
As a result, until July 11, all new trip requests will be refused, except for those with "medical reasons."
Linda Gauthier, president of the RAPLIQ organization, which represents Quebecers with disabilities, told the media that "this is a major inconvenience for people with disabilities, we are hostages in this situation. But I also understand the drivers' concerns."
The STM is encouraging disabled commuters to use standard transit this weekend if they can.
