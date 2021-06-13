Paramedics set to strike

Urgences-Santé paramedics have had the mandate to strike since midnight on Monday, June 14. The union representing the ambulance technicians filed their intention with Quebec’s administrative labor tribunal (TAT) which gives them the right to an indefinite strike.
Negotiations between the Corporation d’Urgences-santé and the Syndicat du préhospitalier — CSN have progressed on some issues, but have stalled for months, “because the Conseil du trésor has not yet given the mandates to Urgences-santé so that we can finally begin to negotiate monetary requests,” says union president Réjean Leclerc. “We therefore have no choice but to increase the pressure in order to have these mandates released, it is a question of respect for the paramedics.”
Urgences-santé and the union came to a partial agreement on essential services provided to ensure the health and safety of the population:
For the duration of the strike, all priority 0 to 8 calls as well as all unscheduled interventions will be handled in the usual way. For inter-establishment transport, paramedics will not travel within the establishment and transfer of patients will take place at the entrances provided for this purpose in hospitals. In urgent cases such as obstetrics and intensive care, and for residential and long-term care centres, the paramedics will perform their work as usual.
Beginning September 13, 2021, there will be no return of medical escorts when there are no patients on board the ambulance vehicle but returns to the hospital centre of origin of the incubator and the medical team specializing in neonatology during a transfer will be carried out as usual. In the event of unforeseen exceptional and urgent situations, the union undertakes to provide the necessary personnel to deal with them.
Urgences-santé employs more than 1,000 paramedics serving Montreal and Laval.
(0) comments
