Pandemic hospitalizations for eating disorders soars

Hospitalizations for eating disorders among young women jumped by more than 50% during the pandemic, according to data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI).
Throughout the pandemic, hospitalizations and visits to emergency departments (EDs) surged, taking a significant toll on the mental health of children and youth, with hospitalizations for young women with eating disorders age 10 to 17 increasing by nearly 60% since March 2020.
This represents an increase from about 52 hospitalizations per 100,000 people in 2019–2020 to 82 hospitalizations and is in direct contrast to the general decrease in hospitalizations and ED visits for most other conditions among the rest of the Canadian population.
While more than one quarter of children and youth hospitalized for all mental health conditions live in the least affluent neighborhoods, a third of kids in youth hospitalized for eating disorders live in the most affluent neighborhoods.
“The increase in hospitalizations for youth due to an eating disorder during the pandemic is striking and concerning. It is also a significant under-representation of the true increase because research shows that eating disorders aren’t just a disease of the affluent,” said Dr. Leanna Isserlin, psychiatric Director, Child and Adolescent Eating Disorders Program at CHEO, a pediatric health care and research centre in Ottawa. “Many young people from marginalized communities and less-affluent neighbourhoods have difficulty accessing treatment for eating disorders and would not be reflected in these data.”
Potential explanations of the surge include disruptions to daily routines, fewer physical activities, poor social supports and increased exposure to media and social media.
Also in 2020, Kids Help Phone reported twice as many interactions (calls, texts, use of self-directed help resources) across Canada compared to 2019.
Young women age 15 to 17 were twice as likely to be hospitalized for a mental health disorder as their male peers. In addition to an increase in hospital care for eating disorders, CIHI also observed an increase in the rates that young Canadians are dispensed mood and anxiety medication over time. About twice as many females ages 5 to 24 were dispensed these medications compared with their male peers in 2020–2021, a trend that predates the COVID-19 pandemic and has been consistent for the last 5 years.
“The substantial uptick in hospitalizations for eating disorders we’ve seen in young women emphasizes how critical it is for our health systems to prioritize early interventions and prevention methods in the form of timely access to mental health services,” said Tracy Johnson, Director, Health System Analytics, CIHI.
