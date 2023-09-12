Paint spill closes Highway 40

A major paint spill on Highway 40 forced the closure of the road during rush hour on Tuesday morning.
Just after 8am, the truck spilled a huge load of white paint between Cavendish and Côte-Vertu Boulevards. For a small amount of time, cars continued to drive through the paint, spreading it across all lanes of the highway. Then the highway was shut down, causing hours-long delays for commuters.
Traffic continues to be backed up because of it.
