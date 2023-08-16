A truck has overturned at the top end of the Décarie expressway where it meets the Highway 40 West on ramp. The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) reports that part of the truck’s load spilled onto the highway. It seems to have been carrying plywood. The truck driver suffered only minor injuries, but had to be taken to hospital. The SQ cautions that clearing of the lanes and the towing of the crashed truck would not allow traffic to resume as normal before lunchtime ar the earliest. Montreal police (SPVM) were called in for traffic control particularly on Marcel-Laurin Boulevard in the borough of Saint-Laurent.
featured breaking
Overturned truck at Decarie and 40 West ramp causes chaos
Trending Now
Newsletters
Sign up for The Suburban e-Mail lists.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.