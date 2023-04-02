Construction work on a pedestrian overpass over Décarie expressway will cause some disruptions this week.
The Ministère des Transports et de la Mobilité durable has announced that these interventions, which will continue until 2024, are carried out by Carbonleo as part of the Royalmount urban development project.
As reported in The Suburban in February, the pedestrian bridge project will eventually connect the Royalmount shopping center to de la Savane metro station, where the developer is also building a public square.
Partial or complete closures in the evening, at night or on weekends of the expressways and the service roads of Autoroute 15 are to be expected. No specific measures are announced yet but will be as soon as they are known. Detours will be marked with temporary signage.
In the event of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints, the start of work could be postponed. In order to properly plan your trips, find out about current and future obstacles by consulting Québec 511.
