On Sunday, April 30th, the Centre de la Petite Enfance du Centre Communautaire Juif (CPE CCJ) held yet another successful children’s exhibition. Located in the Sylvan Adams YM-YWHA building on Westbury Avenue, it marked the daycare’s post-pandemic return to their annual in-person shows. This year’s event was entitled “Expo-Nature”, where 180 preschool-aged children’s nature-themed projects were on display to show their parents, grandparents, and friends. Each classroom chose a specific theme to explore, such as the solar system, the Arctic and Antarctic regions, seeds and gardening, water, and more. The project was created in order to make learning visible, to develop the children’s creativity and to provoke their curiosity to explore their surroundings.
Each group’s process involved research by the children and their devoted educators, exploring, understanding, and then expressing their knowledge in various ways, which the daycare director Alegre Mizrahi refers to as “languages”. The CPE CCJ educational philosophy is based on the Reggio Emilia approach, which centers around self-directed, experiential learning in relationship-driven environments. The program is based on the principles of respect, responsibility and community through exploration, discovery and play. This approach was developed after World War II by teacher Loris Malaguzzi and parents in the villages around Reggio Emilia, Italy. At the core of this philosophy is the belief that children form their own personality during the early years of development and that they are equipped with "one hundred languages", through which they can express their ideas. The aim of the Reggio Emilia approach is to teach children how to use these symbolic languages (e.g. reading, painting, drama) in everyday life. Also important in the Reggio Emilia philosophy is an emphasis on documentation. Speaking about the exhibition, Mizrahi explains that “by documenting the learning process in the diagrams, maps, sculptures and other displays, learning becomes a visible and integrative practice, and the children are able to tell the story of how they learn.”
Over 500 people attended the Expo-Nature show, where the children were excited and proud to show their nature projects to their friends and families as their teachers looked on with gleaming eyes. Young alumni of the CPE CCJ enthusiastically volunteered to serve snacks and beverages to the guests. The exhibition is an admirable example of the creative opportunities available to foster early childhood education. Remarking on the success of the “Expo-Nature” show, Mizrahi said “We value childhood, and we believe this has been firmly communicated”.
