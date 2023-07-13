Outage leaves hundreds of thousands of Quebec customers without power

Another of many Hydro-Québec power outages left 500,000 Quebecers without power Thursday afternoon, just as much of the province was experiencing strong storm conditions and tornado warnings, and 200,000 remained without power Friday morning because of the extreme weather.
"Protection mechanisms linked to the forest fires in the James Bay area have interrupted three transportation lines," Hydro tweeted Thursday afternoon. "We are currently working on bringing back the power on those lines. We are also closely monitoring the storm warning, and our teams are ready to intervene."
On the island of Montreal, the Hydro website said there were more than 123,000 customers without power in the Montreal as of 5:30 p.m., although part of the map showed an area of TMR without power that still had it. At the Rockland Centre, the lights only went out briefly.
Further outages took place later Thursday because of the severe storm.
On Friday morning, Hydro tweeted: "Yesterday's severe thunderstorms caused outages across the province, especially in Lanaudière, Montérégie and Montreal. We still have around 200,000 customers without power right now, and 400 teams on the ground working to restore their service. Some teams are currently travelling to the most affected areas to assist in recovery efforts. In 12 hours yesterday, we resupplied 50 percent of the customers affected by the event.
"Due to the scale of the event, and the complexity of certain work to be carried out, it is unfortunately not possible for us to indicate recovery times for most addresses. When a team has assessed the work involved for a specific outage, a deadline will be entered, taking into account the situation observed. Some more severe outages could last a few more days, but our employees will continue to work until everyone is back on duty. We remind you that it is optimal to unplug the energy-intensive devices in your home in anticipation of the return of electricity, to avoid overloading the network."
