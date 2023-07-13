Outage leaves 500,000 Quebec customers without power

Another of many Hydro-Québec power outages left 500,000 Quebecers without power Thursday afternoon, just as much of the province was experiencing strong storm conditions and tornado warnings.
"Protection mechanisms linked to the forest fires in the James Bay area have interrupted three transportation lines," Hydro tweeted. "We are currently working on bringing back the power on those lines. We are also closely monitoring the storm warning, and our teams are ready to intervene."
On the island of Montreal, the Hydro website said there were more than 123,000 customers without power in the Montreal as of 5:30 p.m., although part of the map showed an area of TMR without power that still had it. At the Rockland Centre, the lights only went out briefly. The Hydro website is currently experiencing technical issues. Other areas affected appeared to be Outremont and Lachine, a part of CDN-NDG and other locales.
