Given the fact I wrote my first article for The Suburban 43 years ago, as a teenager, I can attest to the importance of community journalism.
The Suburban has certainly changed with the times. While our Wednesday print edition remains the key component of our mission, for the articles and the advertisements, you no longer have to reside within our circulation area to remain in the loop. We have a top-notch website, featuring breaking news, special features, blogs and videos, as well as a new app. So now we cover our “suburban” communities while going way beyond, with a broader regional and national reach. I hear from so many ex-Montrealers who follow us online because they want to know what is happening in their old haunts.
What intrigues me most is when I get a call or e-mail from a reader pitching a story that may never make it to the daily newspaper, television or radio. Then there are stories related to important community institutions, like hospitals, where we can go the extra mile and profile someone most deserving of recognition.
When I started as a news reporter for The Suburban decades ago, I appreciated the paper’s reputation for covering the affairs of each municipal council. Having been an elected official myself for the past 16 years, it is comforting to know this has never changed. Editor Beryl Wajsman’s recent series of video interviews with local mayors was something unique that no other media in this province has done.
I remain one of those people who still prefers to read my print newspaper over coffee or while sitting on a relaxing chair outside, from the news stories and editorials to the classified section. The enhancement of our website and addition of the app has nonetheless been a gamechanger, particularly since it is now updated 24/7. I am proud to share in that coverage, knowing that when I get wind of a breaking story I can publish it at a moment’s notice. To think, before we entered cyberspace, I’d have to sit on something for a week, hoping no other media would out scoop me.
