In the most poignant moment of the CDN-NDG council meeting Monday night, Loyola councillor Despina Sourias takes a breath during an emotional commemoration of the victims of the December 6 Polytechnique massacre.
“As a woman who grew up in Montreal, in Quebec, but above all as a mother of a young girl,” Sourias said, "this day is very important for me and very emotional for me as well… It’s a day engraved in our collective memory, as Montrealers, as Quebecers, as Canadians, as women, as men, and is a reminder that it’s our collective duty to make sure all women in Quebec are able to choose their future according to their heart and their potential."
The rookie councillor pledged as an associate member of Montreal’s executive committee to the Status of Women file, “to work to advance the protections, improvements, and applications of the rights acquired by women, particularly those coming from diverse backgrounds.”
