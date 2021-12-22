As Quebec calls in the Red Cross and the Army, squeezes businesses and shuts down schools, the only difference between Canadians receiving much-needed federal benefits as Covid cases soar and new restrictions are imposed, is a few words.
Ottawa’s new Worker Lockdown Benefit is just that, eligible for workers affected by lockdowns, not mere restrictions. The program offers $270 (after taxes withheld) in weekly benefits for any eligible week between October 2021 and May 2022.
The week-old program has a narrow definition and that means it’s effectively out of reach for tens of thousands of Canadians who are today looking at gloomy holiday season and a perhaps even gloomier 2022
The government’s website says “The CWLB is only available when a COVID-19 lockdown order is designated for your region. Your region may be designated if the lockdown lasts for 14 days or more.” Applications are not even open at press time.
