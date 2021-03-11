Policy makers in Ottawa are failing to provide adequate financial support to seniors says the president of the country’s largest seniors organization.
Gisèle Tassé-Goodman said in a message to the membership of the Réseau FADOQ (Fédération de l’Âge d’or du Québec) that its appeal to the Government of Canada is “A cry from the heart. And a cry of anger and exasperation to try to ensure the inclusion of substantial and recurrent financial assistance for seniors in the Trudeau government’s next budget. This would help ease the frustration of seniors, whose confidence has been eroded by our Prime Minister’s repeated failures over the past year.”
FADOQ, which counts some 550,000 members, prepared a series of proposals aimed at improving seniors’ financial situation in advance of discussions with the federal Minister of Seniors, Deb Schulte, the President of the Treasury Board, Jean-Yves Duclos, and Quebec Lieutenant, Pablo Rodriguez. “Our organization also presented a brief on the subject to the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance.”
Réseau FADOQ is calling on the federal government to rapidly increase the amounts paid through Old Age Security (OAS) and the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS). Trudeau’s promise to increase OAS benefits for seniors 75 and over they say, has been slow to materialize.
In recent years, FADOQ repeatedly urged Ottawa to increase Old Age Security benefits by at least 10% and in the fall of 2019, Trudeau committed to doing so. Réseau FADOQ maintains that "the enhancement of this benefit should concern, not only people aged 75 and over, but also, those aged between 65 and 74."
Fadoq says the federal government went from one missed opportunity to another. “What did the Trudeau government do to relieve this pressure? A one-time payment of $300 for people eligible for OAS announced in May 2020, to which they added a $200 payment for seniors collecting the GIS.” In addition says Tassé-Goodman, “a ridiculous 1% indexation of Old Age Security and the GIS was announced on the very day of International Day of Older Persons. An increase that won’t even cover a miserable cup of coffee once a month!”
“Seniors deserve to be treated with dignity and fairness. Now, what is Ottawa waiting for?”
Réseau FADOQ invites the public to sign the petition on the House of Commons website asking the federal government to increase (OAS) benefits and the Canada Health Transfer (CHT) and speed up Internet connections. “It is unacceptable that the federal government is not doing more to financially help seniors, many of whom are in a worrisome financial situation that has been aggravated by the pandemic,” says Tassé-Goodman.
“Fadoq unequivocally reiterates that Ottawa must help the provinces absorb the constantly rising costs of our health system. We need more generous federal transfers to broaden access to care. This demand is even more important in the context of the current health crisis.”
The petition can be signed until March 20 at https://petitions.ourcommons.ca/en/Petition/Sign/e-3106
