Residents of the downtown area of Ottawa have filed a $9.8 million class action suit against organizers of the Freedom Convoy anti-vaccine mandate protest, the numerous truckers that have been in Canada's capitol city for a week, because of their ongoing horn noise.
The case could be heard as early as Saturday, reports say, as an injunction is also being sought to stop the noise. The identified organizers in the suit are Chris Barber, Benjamin Ditcher, Tamara Lich and Patrick King.
Lawyer Paul Champ's statement of claim filed with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice says the residents are seeking $4.8 million for “private nuisance” and $5 million in “punitive damages.”
“The Freedom Convoy horn protest organized by the defendants has caused significant mental distress, suffering and torment to the plaintiff and the proposed class members,” the statement of claim says.
The filing also says the noise level of the horns ranges from 100 to 150 decibels and is dangerous to hear for long periods.
“Despite these dangers, the Freedom Convoy trucks have been blasting these dangerous horns continuously for 12 to 16 hours per day,” the statement of claim says.
In more negative news for the Freedom Convoy, the GoFundMe crowdfunding announced Friday it is ending payments to the organizers, saying the ongoing protest violates their rules regarding violence and harassment. The company already froze any disbursements of what has been raised, more than $10 million from 120,000 donors. About $1 million had been released.
"GoFundMe supports peaceful protests and we believe that was the intention of the Freedom Convoy 2022 fundraiser when it was first created," the company posted. "We now have evidence from law enforcement that the previously peaceful demonstration has become an occupation, with police reports of violence and other unlawful activity."
GoFundMe added that it will "work with organizers to send all remaining funds to credible and established charities verified by GoFundMe." Refunds can also be requested until Feb. 19.
The Ottawa Police posted on Twitter, "we want to thank GoFundMe for listening to our concerns as a city and a police service. The decision to withhold funding for these unlawful demonstrations is an important step and we call on all crowdfunding sites to follow."
