Ottawa providing $28 million for virtual health services in Quebec

Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced that the government is investing more than $28 million to "support the funding of virtual health care services in Quebec" in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The initiatives being funded are a "Virtual Ophthalmology Solution which uses artificial intelligence to identify and manage diabetic retinopathy for patients with type 2 diabetes; and a Virtual Care and Services Platform to manage and integrate requests for all types of teleconsultations in Quebec."
"Access to virtual health care services is more important now than ever before," Duclos stated. "We are working with provinces and territories to support the deployment of these services for Canadians, to ensure they all can access the care they need, whenever they need it."
