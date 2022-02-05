Ottawa Freedom Convoy inspiring protests in other countries

The ongoing Freedom Convoy 2022 anti-vaccine mandate protest in Ottawa is inspiring people in other countries to organize similar protests.
The Ottawa protest has also received strong support from opinion hosts on Fox News, including Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham.
According to reports, a convoy is being organized from California to Washington, D.C. Facebook recently removed the group "Convoy To D.C. 2022. There have also been discussions about a convoy travelling in the northeastern United States.
In other countries:
• Australian protesters, whose country has enacted especially strong COVID measures in the past two years, organized a "Convoy to Canberra."
• A Facebook group has promoted a freedom convoy to Vienna for Feb. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.