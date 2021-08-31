Montreal City Hall has decided that part of McGill College Avenue is now going to be named after the jazz legend Oscar Peterson. The world-renowned pianist passed away in 2007.
Since then, Peterson has been immortalized in various Montreal institutions and monuments — including Concordia University’s Oscar Peterson Concert Hall. But there has also been talk about paying tribute to Peterson’s life and legacy through Montreal’s official channels.
In August 2020, a petition to rename Lionel-Groulx metro station after Peterson reached it‘s 25,000 signature goal. Months later, the Ensemble Montréal party tabled an unsuccessful motion that suggested the Place des Festivals be named after the musician.
