Ortona disappointed in reaction, defiant on English rights

English Montreal School Board Chair Joe Ortona said he is disappointed by the reaction of some to the EMSB resolution opposing Bill 96 and the decision of Ensemble Montreal to eject him from the party caucus as a candidate for Loyola in CDN-NDG over the board’s stance on minority rights.
Ortona conceded said the EMSB erred in questioning Quebec’s status as a nation, and will seek to delete those references from its stated position, but wants to ensure that Quebec Anglos are considered integral to that nation.
“As a school commissioner and as chair of the EMSB, I have supported the promotion of French” he said in a statement, adding EMSB’s vision “is of an inclusive Quebec,” where those of all backgrounds have the opportunity to contribute “and where our diversity is celebrated. This belief is central to our opposition to Bills 21 and 96.” He says the pre-emptive use of the notwithstanding clause to override the Canadian and Quebec charters “is contrary to our values and the values of the majority to Quebecers.”
The EMSB resolution highlights concerns with bill 96 elements including increased restrictions on access to English schools for children of temporary workers; increased powers for representatives of the Office de la langue Française to conduct search and seizures without warrants; restrictions on the use of English in the legal system, and access to CEGEPs.
He said his record on promoting the interests and views of English-speaking Quebecers was known to the Coderre team, and that he is now reflecting on whether to stay in the race.
