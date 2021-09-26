Ortona back in race, cautions on "empty promise"

“It's selling an empty promise that can’t be kept,” says Joe Ortona. That, says the independent municipal candidate for Loyola is precisely what candidates who tell anglophones anywhere in Montreal that nothing will change because of Bill 96 are doing.
The English Montreal School Board chair was summarily tossed from Denis Coderre’s Ensemble Montréal’s Côte des Neiges–Notre Dame de Grâce team when the EMSB resolution condemning Bill 96 made headlines in francophone media earlier this month.
“In July I was presented as a defender of minority rights and protector of English services, then I was ousted from the party for being just that,” Ortona told The Suburban, adding he learned Coderre was giving him the boot over his position on minority rights about five minutes before it was announced publicly.
The legislation has grave consequences for anglophone Montrealers and their municipal services he says, the possibility of being served in English is greatly diminished as a result, in terms of public consultations, public notices, household flyers, the borough website and how council functions. “It’s going to affect day to day life for many Montrealers.”
“Bill 96 states that only those members of the English-speaking community who are declared eligible for English education would be able to receive certain municipal and government services in English… My fear is that there will be de facto limits on the services the borough will be able to provide in English since there will be restrictions on the hiring of bilingual employees and new penalties if services are provided in a language other than French.”
Ortona says “pretty much every other party reached out” following his ouster from Ensemble Montréal and that he received overwhelming support from people not only in Loyola but across the city “because I didn't back down. It makes me believe I have a legitimate shot even as an independent.”
Incumbent Borough Mayor Sue Montgomery and her Courage team denounced the bill and pledged unequivocally to stand up for minority rights immediately after Denis Coderre dropped him from the local slate, Courage's Loyola candidate Annalisa Harris stating "the wholesale suspension of all Charter rights sets a dangerous precedent."
Ortona says other parties and candidates are “very wishy-washy on the question, with leaders offering vague responses trying to ensure people that everything is going to be alright.”
“You can't say English services will be protected by being in favor of a bill that violates rights of the community and requires invoking of the notwithstanding clause to make sure the courts don't strike it down ” he says. “That's a contradiction, like eating a steak and saying you're vegan.”
He also cautioned voters about different messages in different communities. “If a party leader takes a position on Bill 96 then that binds all of the candidates running with them; that's their official position. Making vague statements that really don't mean anything allows for candidates like Jim Beis (in Pierrefonds which has bilingual status) and (CDN-NDG borough mayor candidate) Lionel Perez to take a soft position in areas with heavier concentrations of anglophones and tell people they will work to ensure they get services. At the same time other party candidates like Hadrien Parizeau run in heavily francophone areas where the bill is popular and say ‘We're strong on protecting French.’ I'm going to continue holding their feet to the fire and I want to make sure that this is going to remain a topic of discussion.”
