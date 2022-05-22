The Collège des médecins du Québec is calling on the government to modify Bill 96 so that it does not cause disruptions in health care services.
“We believe that nothing should interfere with the relationship between a patient and his or her physician. Nothing,” said Collège des médecins du Québec Président Mauril Gaudreault. “It is important that the patient be able to understand and be understood by their physician. This is the fundamental equation that allows for informed consent to agreed-upon care. This is even more consequential when the patient is considered a partner in that care.”
Although Quebec Premier Francois Legault and Language Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette have assured the public that the bill would not impose a risk on the health care network, legal experts and advocacy groups remain skeptical that the ‘grey areas’ of the bill will create issues between patients and healthcare providers.
As it stands, the bill mandates all members of Quebec’s civil administration to use French in written and oral communications with their clients with some exceptions. Jolin-Barrette previously said that the amendments to the bill in February ensured that the anglophone community will have the right to obtain health care in English under Section 15 of the Act Respecting Health Services and Social Services.
Gaudreault believes that Bill 96 can be improved and his organization is asking for clarification regarding certain aspects surrounding Quebec’s health care network. He also voiced concern that the bill will affect the already fragile health care system that has struggled with issues such as staff shortages, operation room closures, waiting lists, crowded emergency rooms and other service disruptions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Let’s be pragmatic: we need to address the ills of the system, not the words exchanged between patients and their doctors,” said Gaudreault.
