OQLF demands McGill include French in all its communications

The Office Québécois de la Langue Française, following a complaint to the language agency, is demanding that the English-language McGill University include French in all of its communications
The complaint to the OQLF stemmed from some English-only communications between the university and its employees. As well, some parts of McGill's website did not include French translations, including its section on equity, diversity and inclusion.
The OQLF's demand cited Section 41 of the Charter of the French Language, which says an employer must "use French in written communications...with all or part of the staff, a worker in particular or an association of workers representing all or part of the staff; and to see that the documents below that the employer makes available are drawn up in French and, if also available in another language, see that the French version is available on terms that are at least as favourable."
McGill responded by admitting it has to comply with the Charter and that a process was launched to ensure that is done, and that the request from the OQLF is being processed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.