Montrealers have been increasingly shocked by the proliferation of rats in public spaces and Ensemble Montréal is calling on the city to develop a solid plan.
Banning rodenticides since January 2022, more construction sites and food readily available due to sanitation issues have caused the growth of rodent populations to become “uncontrollable” says Official Opposition leader Aref Salem.
“With our cleanliness issues, Montreal has become an all-you-can-eat buffet for rats, who take advantage of our many construction sites to escape” said Salem at a press conference Tuesday. “Gone are the days when they were only found in sewers; rats now frequent our homes, universities, parks, businesses and offices. This is not a cohabitation we desire.”
The opposition cites pest management industry estimates of the number of rats in Montreal to be over 5 million, with exterminations requests quadrupling in 2022. “The administration insists that the use of rodenticides, which will soon be permitted again, is enough to remedy the problem. However, the sentiment is not shared by exterminators, the World Health Organization and researchers; they suggest that we must also implement environmental sanitation measures.”
Exterminator Nathaniel Leavey agrees. The owner of Les Entreprises Maheu says using rodenticides is not a miracle solution: to remedy the increase in Montreal’s rat population, “we must also act in prevention. This is an issue that should not be taken lightly; the presence of rats can have health impacts related to the transmission of diseases, in addition to inflicting damage to buildings, green spaces and infrastructure.”
Indeed, residents of western N.D.G. and Côte Saint Luc have seen scores of rats originating in the vacant buildings on Robert Burns at Côte Saint-Luc road and nearby railyards, with numerous reports of large rats scurrying across the pedestrian bridge to feast on garbage bins in the Adalbert building lot and on the Earle road curb, retreating back to the abandoned building to nest or when disturbed.
To tackle the problem, the Opposition will table a motion at city council this month proposing a rat control plan inspired by those of Paris, New York, Chicago, Washington and Vancouver. “Our plan will not only better control the presence of rats in Montreal but will also address the important cleanliness issues that persist in our city,” said Darlington councillor and environment critic Stephanie Valenzuela. “To quote the Mayor of New York, ‘our city deserves better than rats, graffiti and dirt’.”
The plan includes de-ratting procedures for the duration of work involving the opening of sewer systems; revising domestic and commercial waste collection times and containers; replacing open garbage cans in public areas with closed cans; increasing frequency of cleanup brigades; and an awareness campaign for food sector merchants promoting respect of hygiene rules for public places, while encouraging residents to report presence of rats to better document the problem.
