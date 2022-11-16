Montreal’s Official Opposition is laying blame for soaring costs of multiple city projects at the feet of the Projet Montréal administration, claiming financial mismanagement leading to $1 billion in cost overruns.
Ensemble Montréal cites increases of $300 million for the Bellechasse Centre de transport; $66.1 million on City Hall restoration; $350 million for the wastewater ozonation plant; $97.4 million for organics processing centres in Saint-Laurent and Montréal-Est; and $100 million for information technology. “These are just some of the bills Montrealers must pay because of the Plante administration's lack of rigour and planning. And these amounts will continue to rise,” reads an opposition statement, “as all these projects are still in progress.”
“Though these infrastructure improvements are essential to the metropolis, Ensemble Montréal deplores the fact that the cost increases, sometimes more than 100%, as in the case for the ozonation plant, are approved behind closed doors and without a public assessment of the real expenses. In most cases, it has taken multiple briefings, plenary sessions, access to information requests and media pressure to get the word out to citizens.”
Opposition Leader Aref Salem said "the administration’s lack of accountability and transparency in managing expenditures is unacceptable in 2022, amid the onset of a recession. Montrealers have the right to know where every dollar is being invested, especially when taxes are going up.” The criticism comes a few weeks before next year’s budget is to be tabled, adding “this waste of money behind closed doors must stop.”
The statement says cost increases “are even more deplorable because many of them could have been avoided,” referring to “the situation in I.T. where, after switching from Lotus Notes to Google in 2019, Projet Montréal has finally decided to migrate to Microsoft. This is a $50 million expenditure, plus considerable amounts to train employees on the third software platform in five years. This, even though the Official Opposition initially advised the administration that Google was not suited to Montréal’s needs.” Opposition I.T. critic Abdelhaq Sari says “the administration talks about making the metropolis a 21st century city. But Montreal taxpayers are paying tens of millions of dollars for archaic two-tiered computer systems, project delays, and lack of planning. Costs are exploding and no one seems to be in charge.”
The Suburban asked the administration for comment, but no reply was received before press time.
