Opposition pushes school road safety plan

As thousands of students return to school in a few weeks, the Official Opposition at city hall is proposing measures to secure their journeys to and from school. Spokesperson for active transportation and youth, Alba Zuniga Ramos, and spokesperson for public safety Abdelhaq Sari are asking the Plante administration to enhance the School Street Safety Program (PSAÉ) as well as resources and services offered by Montreal Police (SPVM).
“For years, we have been very concerned about the safety of the most vulnerable on Montreal’s streets. We have collectively agreed that more needs to be done, and it needs to be done better,” said Zuniga Ramos. “Now is the time for action.” She offered as example the intersection at the corner of du Fort and Sherbrooke West opposite Collège de Montréal, “given that between 2012 and 2021, 32 collisions involving a pedestrian or cyclist occurred within a 50-meter radius of this school, which is home to some 1,400 students.”
Ensemble Montréal is asking for a review of the selection criteria that determine which schools receive funding from the PSAÉ so that the program no longer disfavours schools located near arterial roads. Although arterial roads often present a higher level of danger than local roads, redesigning them to be safer is generally more expensive, and a result, schools located near these roads rarely benefit from PSAÉ funding, which is awarded in large part based on a project’s estimated costs.
“We need to secure as many schools as possible and prioritize the most critical intersections” said Sari. “Currently, some schools are put on the backburner simply due to cost issues. Safety should never be a question of money. The safety of our citizens is priceless.” The Official Opposition called it “nonsensical that schools near arterial streets, often with a significant number of collisions, are not given top priority. These schools ought to be prioritized, not disfavoured.”
Given that 71% of drivers exceed speed limits near schools and parks, Ensemble Montréal is also joining with the Parent Committee of the CSSDM in demanding better monitoring by various authorities. “In addition to increasing police presence near schools, an increase in the number of school crossings secured by crossing guards is needed” reads a party statement. “It is worth noting that, in Montreal, the number of school crossings has remained the same for two decades. This is in spite of the fact that the number of schools in Montreal has increased in the past 20 years.”
“Parents, along with school service centers, administrations, and establishment councils are best suited to provide testimony regarding the safety issues around schools, as they experience these issues firsthand. Therefore, enhanced collaboration between the City of Montreal and these partners is necessary.” The Opposition’s motion on securing travel around Montreal’s schools will be presented to city council on August 21.
