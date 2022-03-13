Montreal’s Official Opposition wants the city to quickly implement the promised support measures for victims of domestic violence.
A full year has passed since a motion to improve Montreal's support for victims of domestic violence was unanimously adopted, says Darlington councillor Stéphanie Valenzuela, adding the Plante administration's action plan is still pending.
“We’ve had a terrible year for domestic violence and femicide, and we need to do more to prevent it from happening again” she said. “We will not stop this tragedy simply by saying we don't want there to be one more: this needs actions.”
Ensemble Montreal is tabling a motion at the March 21 council meeting, calling for measures such as free transportation for victims arriving at a shelter in an emergency, and free moving and temporary storage services. The opposition also requests that available office space belonging to the city be made available free of charge to organizations that must cope with a lack of space due to an occupancy rate that regularly reaches 100% in the city, and proposes two publicity campaigns to disseminate contact information of resources available to victims in Montreal and to share contact information of resources aimed at people exhibiting violent behaviours.
Finally, the opposition is calling on the administration to follow Laval’s lead by participating in the Workplaces Allied against Domestic Violence program set up by the Regroupement des maisons pour femmes victimes de violence conjugale.
“Since it’s more difficult for perpetrators to isolate their victims when they’re in the workplace, companies are increasingly being asked to keep an eye out and be on the lookout” said Official Opposition leader Aref Salem. With approximately 23,000 employees, Montreal is one of the largest employers in the city, he says. “Its participation should be considered, not only in terms of scope, but also as a model for other companies.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.