Opposition calls for inquiry and investigation into fire and permits

Opposition Ensemble Montréal councillors are joining their voices with three provincial opposition parties asking for a public inquiry by the Quebec coroner into the fire that killed 7 people and injured several more last month in the William-Watson-Ogilvie building on Place D'Youville in Old Montreal last month.
The opposition is calling for an investigation by Montreal Inspector General into the process which issues transformation permits as, in this case, they were granted in spite of the non-conformity of the building’s architectural plans. The party is also calling for Inspector General Brigitte Bishop to investigate inspections of buildings built before 1940 in Ville-Marie borough, and to table the results of the investigations at a plenary municipal council.
“How many more buildings are non-compliant and how did the City of Montreal miss this?” asked opposition leader Aref Salem. “Information is trickling in, but it's a real mess and there is obviously a serious and worrisome safety issue.”
In the last week, says EM, several media reports revealed that Ville-Marie has granted numerous dwelling transformation permits despite architectural plans submitted not meeting basic safety standards. The councillors questioned how permits could be issued to the landlord in 2019 and 2021 when many of its rooms, particularly those located in the basement, do not have windows that open.
“It's been more than a week that we've been asking for explanations and it's been a week that the borough and the administration have been burying themselves in a silence” added opposition public security critic Abdelhaq Sari. “It takes a rigorous and objective person to shed light on this troubling and dismaying situation. That person is the Inspector General.”EM has also written to Chief Coroner Pascale Descary and Public Security Minister François Bonnardel, requesting a public inquiry into the Place D'Youville fire, and will table a motion with their demand at city council on April 17.
