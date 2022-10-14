During the first day of the public inquiry investigating the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act in Ottawa early this year, lawyers representing both Saskatchewan and Alberta revealed that they did not receive any warning that the Prime Minster would enact the measure. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act on February 14th in response to the freedom convoy protest in Ottawa. The act allows Police to have increased powers along with banks being granted the ability to freeze the accounts. This was the first time the Emergencies Act has been invoked since the War Measures Act in 1970.
Inquiry commissioner Paul Rouleau started the hearings by expressing the goal of the inquiry, investigating if the federal government’s utilization of the Emergencies Act was warranted or an overreach of government power. As Rouleau said, “While this inquiry will deal with a wide range of issues, its focus will remain squarely on the decision of the federal government. Why did it declare an emergency, how did it use its powers, and were those actions appropriate?"
Representatives from Saskatchewan and Alberta say that when they received the call from the federal government it came as a surprise. “The call was not so much about consulting, it was about telling,” says Mike Morris, the government lawyer representing Saskatchewan. Both provinces expressed their disapproval of the federal government's use of the act, citing how the measure went into effect across Canada as a whole rather than the affected areas exclusively. The representative for the Alberta government Mandy England used the example of how Alberta police officers successfully de-escalated a protest at the Coutts border crossing, resulting in the arrest of several people charged with conspiring to commit murder. The operation was carried out successfully without the utilization of the powers the Emergencies act grants.
Christopher Diana, the lawyer representing the Ontario Provincial Police argued that officers were well prepared and responded efficiently to the protest without the need of the Act’s powers. He said, “Existing law enforcement tools that were already in place were completely sufficient and they were successfully used.” He further explained that the excess powers the act grants were simply unnecessary in how police forces decided to handle the situation “While the emergencies legislation — in particular the provincial legislation — provided useful tools, there was sufficient legal authority in their absence to deal with the protest activities that took place over this period of time.”
Inquiry lawyers pointed out that the Emergencies Act does not need a provincial agreement for the Federal government to invoke the act. Trudeau’s cabinet remains confident in their decision to invoke the Emergencies act, with federal lawyer Robert Mackinnon saying, “The evidence will show that the invocation of the Emergencies Act was a reasonable and necessary decision, given the escalating volatile and urgent circumstances across the country.”
Public hearings are scheduled to progress until November 25th.
