Open support line for youth violence: Opposition

Montreal’s opposition says a tool already in place to combat radicalizations can help families affected by youth violence.
Ensemble Montreal wants the telephone helpline and support from the Centre for the Prevention of Radicalization Leading to Violence (CPRLV), to also respond to Montrealers looking to help a loved one, but who are reluctant to contact police for fear of the matter becoming one of the judicial system. “We hear the cry of distress from parents who see their child descend into crime,” says Louis-Riel councillor and assistant opposition leader Alba Zúñiga Ramos. “We have a solution at hand, a tool that would respond to a need, would encourage families to communicate more and increase prevention."
Studies on violence prevention show that early intervention with young people, families and schools can effectively reduce the risk of violent crime. The support line can be quickly put into place, and the seven-year-old Centre has the expertise to deliver this type of approach with community agents and social workers trained to help families make progress in preventing radicalization says Montreal-North’s Marie-Clarac councillor Abdelhaq Sari, opposition spokesperson for public security. “It is our role as a metropolis to do everything possible to stem this wave of violence as best and as quickly as possible.”
The Opposition will table a motion at the February 21 city council meeting asking the city to expand the CPRLV mandate and set up an awareness campaign about the telephone service with the population and community organizations.
“The elected officials of Ensemble Montréal hope that this new solution will find resonance with the Plante administration” reads an opposition statement, adding that the city “refused to hire” 250 police officers promised and was not able to detail the sums that will be invested in the program for the prevention of violence experienced and committed among young people and in urban safety.
