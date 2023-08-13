“There is no leadership from this administration” says Abdelhaq Sari. “I don't see it.”
The Montreal North city councillor and opposition critic for public safety told The Suburban that his motion for August 21 city council - seconded by Darlington councillor Stephanie Valenzuela, Saint Laurent Mayor Alan DeSousa and Louis-Riel councillor Alba Zuniga Ramos - would bring debate and public scrutiny over racial profiling and the Montreal Police and city's positions.
Ensemble Montréal is asking for an open plenary session with the researchers who penned the second report on racial profiling for the SPVM. In that report released in June, Victor Armony of UQAM, Alicia Boatswain-Kyte from McGill University, TELUQ University’s Mariam Hassaoui and Massimiliano Mulone of Université de Montréal, called for “a moratorium on all police stops not justified by the investigation of a specific crime or by reasonable suspicion of illegal activity.”
“It may seem astonishing to conclude a two-year research project and a 300-page research report with a single recommendation, as we have just done… However, and we insist on this, the first measure that must be taken, before all others, is that of a moratorium, the only real way to change things at the present time.”
SPVM Director Fady Dagher rejected their recommendation as a symbolic gesture, while pledging to overhaul organizational culture that helps systemic racism thrive. For Sari and others, the municipal administration has left a hot potato solely in police hands and denounced this “pure and simple rejection of this recommendation by the SPVM, without questioning or reflection at the level of Montreal's democratic authorities.”
The scourge of racial and social profiling is still around, he says. “We need to have the courage to reflect together and discuss this. We have to hear from the report researchers and ask them publicly, why this one recommendation?”
The report found in 2021 – after the new SPVM policy to halt street checks based on discriminatory criteria – that Indigenous citizens were still six times more likely than white Montrealers to be stopped, and black Montrealers more than three times likely, essentially unchanged since the first report in 2019.
Indeed, says Sari, “after the first report the city’s Commission de la sécurité publique (which he co-presides and now includes city and borough officials, including CDN-NDG Borough Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa and island mayors) issued 25 recommendations to improve the SPVM's policy on stops, and the executive committee did not follow up on them… Not one was accepted.”
He says it’s important to note that there was no official presentation of the report penned by respected Montreal experts, one of whom ran for Projet Montréal in CDN-NDG after the first report, and the executive committee president who is responsible for the file, Dominique Ollivier, presided over the Office de consultation publique de Montréal.
“We can have a plenary open session in city council like we've done in the past. Researchers come, we take an hour and give them time to publicly state why they have just one recommendation.” Closed-door discussions won’t do: “It's very important that this is done with transparency. It’s Montrealers’ right to hear the position of all elected officials on this matter. We spent five years researching this. Montreal taxpayers paid for the research and report.”
Mayor Valérie Plante’s office has stated the administration is working with police on Dagher’s new direction, while acknowledging the problems in the report. That’s not lost on anti-racism advocates: “City officials in Montreal and elected officials from the CAQ government have a knack for pushing paper with little to no action,” says Red Coalition executive director Joel DeBellefeuille, referring to an administration statement that the SPVM is Quebec’s first force to adopt a street checks policy. “Bragging rights should be at a bare minimum,” he says, “if any.”
The Quebec Ligue des droits et libertés called the SPVM’s policy “smoke and mirrors,” and Quebec’s Human Rights Commission declared the report findings worrying, having made its own similar recommendations. Referring to that report, DeBellefeuille says none of those were adopted. “We will be having the same conversation about racial profiling in another 12 years without much change.”
