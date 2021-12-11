Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore is asking the province's population to work from home if possible, because of an increase of COVID cases in that province.
On Dec. 9, there were 1,453 new cases. In Quebec, there were 2,013 cases reported at 11 a.m. Dec. 10. Dr. Moore added that the new Omicron variant represents 10 percent of all new COVID cases in Ontario and that it is expected to be the dominant strain by early January.
"Just as I am asking individuals to continue practicing public health measures and get vaccinated, I’m also asking businesses and organizations to remain diligent and vigilant," Dr. Moore told a press conference. "We are asking that employers ask their employees to work from home whenever possible."
The City of Toronto had announced last month that its office building would return to full capacity and employees had been urged to work onsite at least part time. Businesses in the downtown areas of many major cities have suffered during the pandemic.
In response to Dr. Moore's urgings, The City of Toronto told CTV News Toronto that they are reviewing his statement. The return-to-office plan, should it take effect, is to start Jan. 4.
