Ontario is the first province in Canada to officially declare that the inexpensive anti-depressant fluvoxamine should be under consideration as a way to prevent people with mild cases of COVID-19 from having to be hospitalized.
Ontario's Science Table says of fluvoxamine, "50 mg PO daily titrated up to 100 mg PO TID for 15 days may be considered for mildly ill patients presenting within seven days of symptom onset.
"This recommendation is based on very low certainty evidence of reduction in hospitalization, and the need for outpatient treatment options with a reasonable safety profile during an anticipated spike in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant. Pharmacist consultation and outpatient provider follow-up is important to avoid any significant adverse drug interactions with fluvoxamine."
Fluvoxamine is sold in pharmacies as Luvox, and has been found in a study to cut COVID hospitalization significantly and can potentially reduce serious illness and deaths if prescribed early enough.
As previously reported, the study was published in the medical journal Lancet Global Health, and took a look at results from 1,500 people in Brazil who were diagnosed early with COVID. Some were administered the drug and others were given a placebo. Those given fluvoxamine took it 100 mg twice a day for 10 days, and the result was that COVID hospitalization decreased by a third.
As well, of those who took the medication, one died, compared to 12 who took the placebo.
This past January, researchers at McGill University were also looking into fluvoxamine as a way to lessen COVID symptoms.
Other universities have studied the drug as well, and it has been endorsed as a treatment by Johns Hopkins University.
