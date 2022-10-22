Only 21% of Canadians think tax rates are manageable

Seventy-two percent of Canadians believe the individual tax burden is too high, as opposed to 21 percent who feel the level is acceptable, says a recently conducted Ipsos poll commissioned by the Montreal Economic Institute.
The MEI's poll report is called Fiscal Issues in Canada.
The poll was conducted between Sept.27 and Oct. 1, amidst predictions of a recession and numbers indicating the highest inflation rate in decades. Ipsos spoke to 1,027 people 18 and older.
"The results of this poll reflect the weight of the tax burden on families," says Olivier Rancourt, Economist at the MEI. "In these times of economic uncertainty, few of them have the room to manoeuvre needed to build up an emergency fund or any kind of cushion for themselves. Don't forget that taxes are households' number one expense, and by a long shot."
The poll also says that "some 42 percent of Canadians also think the tax burden of companies is too low, but 71 percent realize that increasing the tax burden for companies will end up penalizing them as consumers because it will lead to higher prices."
Krystle Wittevrongel, Senior Policy Analyst and Alberta Project Lead at the MEI, said Canadians "expect governments to do their part to lighten their tax burden.
"They already feel they're overtaxed, and they suspect that trying to squeeze more out of companies will just end up penalizing them indirectly."
Other poll results
• "Among those who believe the tax rate for income over $250,000 should be higher than 50 percent, the majority think the rate should be 55 percent; 28 percent believe the rate should be 65 percent."
• "More than three quarters (77 percent) of Canadians believe that the rich will be tempted to leave or transfer their assets to more attractive countries if their taxes increase too much; almost two thirds (64 percent) think fiscal laws are much too complex."
• Four in 10 Canadians (41 percent) believe that an increase of the tax burden for the 'rich' and the 'very rich' would have a positive impact."
• "More than a majority (55 percent) of Canadians believe that the 'very rich' use their money to buy luxury goods and services; a quarter (24 percent) believe they invest in companies and create jobs.
• "Canadians are divided about the tax rate for income over $250,000 a year."
