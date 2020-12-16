Online registration for popular schools

Now that it has been made abundantly evident that society can function virtually entirely online, including legislatures, education, minor medical exams, professional training stages, commerce and religious services, the English Montreal School Board has announced that five of its primary schools will be part of a pilot project whereby parents must book a registration appointment online.
Parents wishing to enrol their children at Royal Vale in NDG, Merton in Côte Saint-Luc, Edinburgh in Montreal West; Gardenview in St. Laurent; and East Hill in Rivière-des-Prairies must visit www.emsb.qc.ca/reserve as of Monday, January 25 at 7 a.m.
Over the years these schools have had long lineups, some starting days before registration, resulting in families with the means and ability to stay out overnight or have someone do it for them excluded from the public school of their choice.
Those reserving online on Jan 25 will be called to validate their information, told if they got a spot and given an appointment time unless all spots are filled. EMSB enrollment policy prioritizes children residing within the school’s distinct boundary with the exception of Royal Vale which is open to any eligible student, regardless of address.
Elementary School Registration Week for the 2021-2022 academic year will take place from Monday, February 1 to Friday, February 5. If one child from a family is already enrolled in a particular school, a sibling registration period will take place a week earlier.
Parents are asked to register at the EMSB elementary school nearest their residence offering the French program of their choice. It is not clear if French programs remain as they have been, given that some schools cancelled immersion programs at the last minute this academic year to maintain so-called classroom bubbles. Parents should inquire at their individual schools.
All pupils registering for the first time are required to provide a birth certificate and vaccination records to the school the child will be attending. Parents will be asked to fill out forms which will allow the school to apply for the certificate of eligibility for English schooling.
For more information call (514) 483-7200 extension EMSB (3672) or visit www.emsb.qc.ca.
